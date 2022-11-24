Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Save big on Galaxy S22, S21, Fold 4, and more.

Cricket Wireless Black Friday deals are here

Deals Black Friday Cricket
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cricket Wireless Black Friday deals are here
It’s that time of the year when our wallets and credit/debit cards tremble with fear of being drained. With many carriers and retailers already making their Black Friday deals available, there’s probably a lot to think about before going all in on any of these offers.

AT&T’s prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless, has prepared a few Black Friday deals for those who decided not to go for any of the newest/older flagships from Apple, Google or Samsung. These deals are available right now and require consumers to bring their numbers to Cricket and activate new lines.

The best deal will get you the Moto G 5G for free, if you bring your number to Cricket and activate a new line on the carrier’s $60/month Unlimited plan. Keep in mind that you will have to pay $25 for activation, and that other fees might apply too.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)

Upgrade to superfast speed with the new moto g 5G (2022), and get lightning-fast 5G connectivity.
$200 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$200
Buy at Cricket Wireless

Samsung Galaxy A13

Prepare yourself for loads of awesomeness with the Samsung Galaxy A13.
$160 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$160
Buy at Cricket Wireless

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Capture more of life without stopping to recharge. With a massive 5,000 mAh battery, you can go up to three days on a single charge.
$140 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$140
Buy at Cricket Wireless


There’s also another promotion currently running at Cricket Wireless, but it’s aimed at customers shopping for two. Once again, the carrier offers customers two phones for free when switching and activating new lines on its $60/month Unlimited plan.

These two phones that are available for free are the Samsung Galaxy A13 and the Moto G Power, and you can get them both if you’re willing to activate each on new lines. You’ll probably end up paying $50 for activations and whatever extra fees might be required, but that's about it.

For those unfamiliar, all Cricket unlimited plans, starting at $55/month, include roaming data services plus unlimited calls and texts to and from Mexico, Canada, and the US. The carriers also offer $0 ad-supported tier of HBO Max on its $60/month Unlimited plan.

Last but not least, with Cricket’s Refer A Friend program, customers may earn up to $250/year in account credits by referring their friends (10 referrals per calendar year).
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless