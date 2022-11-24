Cricket Wireless Black Friday deals are here
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s that time of the year when our wallets and credit/debit cards tremble with fear of being drained. With many carriers and retailers already making their Black Friday deals available, there’s probably a lot to think about before going all in on any of these offers.
AT&T’s prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless, has prepared a few Black Friday deals for those who decided not to go for any of the newest/older flagships from Apple, Google or Samsung. These deals are available right now and require consumers to bring their numbers to Cricket and activate new lines.
There’s also another promotion currently running at Cricket Wireless, but it’s aimed at customers shopping for two. Once again, the carrier offers customers two phones for free when switching and activating new lines on its $60/month Unlimited plan.
For those unfamiliar, all Cricket unlimited plans, starting at $55/month, include roaming data services plus unlimited calls and texts to and from Mexico, Canada, and the US. The carriers also offer $0 ad-supported tier of HBO Max on its $60/month Unlimited plan.
Last but not least, with Cricket’s Refer A Friend program, customers may earn up to $250/year in account credits by referring their friends (10 referrals per calendar year).
AT&T’s prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless, has prepared a few Black Friday deals for those who decided not to go for any of the newest/older flagships from Apple, Google or Samsung. These deals are available right now and require consumers to bring their numbers to Cricket and activate new lines.
The best deal will get you the Moto G 5G for free, if you bring your number to Cricket and activate a new line on the carrier’s $60/month Unlimited plan. Keep in mind that you will have to pay $25 for activation, and that other fees might apply too.
There’s also another promotion currently running at Cricket Wireless, but it’s aimed at customers shopping for two. Once again, the carrier offers customers two phones for free when switching and activating new lines on its $60/month Unlimited plan.
These two phones that are available for free are the Samsung Galaxy A13 and the Moto G Power, and you can get them both if you’re willing to activate each on new lines. You’ll probably end up paying $50 for activations and whatever extra fees might be required, but that's about it.
For those unfamiliar, all Cricket unlimited plans, starting at $55/month, include roaming data services plus unlimited calls and texts to and from Mexico, Canada, and the US. The carriers also offer $0 ad-supported tier of HBO Max on its $60/month Unlimited plan.
Last but not least, with Cricket’s Refer A Friend program, customers may earn up to $250/year in account credits by referring their friends (10 referrals per calendar year).
Things that are NOT allowed: