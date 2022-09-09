Could the Dynamic Island come to the iPad Pro?





The latter is marketed as a unique way of combining hardware and software for facilitating a new seamless way of interacting with the iPhone, while incorporating cutouts for the selfie camera and for the FaceID sensors.





The notch, love it or hate it, dominated Apple’s design philosophy for years so much so that the Cupertino company introduced it to many other products, including the MacBook and the iPad. It is therefore reasonable to assume that a similar move is to be expected with the Dynamic Island.





In fact, the first concepts are already here. The Verge’s Parker Ortolani has shared in a tweet a couple of images showcasing a possible future iPad Pro with Dynamic Island. The concept was subsequently covered by iMore in a dedicated article





Given how much bigger the screen of the iPad is in comparison to the iPhone, Dynamic Island has even greater potential to shine. Ortolani, for example, believes that this could be a unique way of bringing a dedicated “menu bar to iPadOS in the future”.





The last iPad Pro launched some time ago in May, 2021. Hence, many expect an update before the end of 2022, possibly at Apple’s upcoming fall event.





Some leakers have tipped possible design changes to the iPad Pro, including slimmer bezels and a bigger iPad logo on the back in order to facilitate MagSafe charging. Currently, no rumors indicate that the next iPad Pro could adopt the Dynamic Island in favor of the static notch.





Nevertheless, this is a possibility in the not-so-distant future. After all, we were stuck with the notch for many years. Odds are, the Dynamic Island will be here for a while and will likely show up on more Apple devices.