Classic adventure The Unfinished Swan is out now on iOS
In the game you're chasing a swan in a strange painted world. The story is quite deep and emotional and without going into spoiler territory we can say that it'll bring you to tears. It's a story about loss, legacy and searching for meaning. The Unfinished Swan on iOS here for $4.99 on the App Store. Through the years, Annapurna Interactive have brought some of Sony’s classics like Flower, and the critically acclaimed Journey, and one of the best walking simulators: Gone Home.