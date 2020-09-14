Classic adventure The Unfinished Swan is out now on iOS





In the game you're chasing a swan in a strange painted world. The story is quite deep and emotional and without going into spoiler territory we can say that it'll bring you to tears. It's a story about loss, legacy and searching for meaning. The Unfinished Swan on iOS here for $4.99 on the App Store. Through the years, Annapurna Interactive have brought some of Sony’s classics like Flower, and the critically acclaimed Journey, and one of the best walking simulators: Gone Home.

If you disappointed with the state of mobile gaming today, some positive news are headed your way. The guys from Annapurna Interactive game studio have brought one classic adventure game to your iPhone. The Unfinished Swan is already on the App Store and can be yours for $4.99. The PlayStation classic debuted on PS3 back in 2012, and now has found its way to modern smartphones. It's a good news, as the game enjoys positive reception among critics and players, with a score of 9/10 on Steam, and two BAFTA awards for Game Innovation and for Debut Game.