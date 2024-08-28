



Apple's MagSafe charging tech has a number of advantages, such as the ability to attach various accessories like tripods, bike or car mounts, wallets, or battery packs magnetically to your iPhone.





It also provides twice faster, 15W charging speeds, compared to Apple's previous wireless charging technology iterations. Well, Chinese phones are already at 50W wireless charging, but even Samsung can't beat them when it comes to charging speeds, let alone Apple.





China, however, is now preparing to ban Apple's MagSafe wireless chargers that provide said 15W charging speed. According to the South China Morning Post , Apple's sales of the MagSafe chargers will be illegal after September 1.





The local equivalent of the FCC has apparently decided to ban wireless charging on certain frequencies, apparently with the goal to "maintain the order of airwaves" in the aviation and communication industries.





The government is now setting aside only the 100-148.5kHz, 6765-6795kHz, and 13553-13567kHz frequency ranges for wireless charging. Apple's MagSafe wireless charger is operating at the 360kHz frequency, which now makes it illegal in China after September 1.





Thus, Apple will either have to change the working frequency for its MagSafe technology, at least in China, or stop the sales of its wireless charger puck altogether. On account of such legislation, Apple's iPhones only support the much slower 7.5W charging tech as it operates on the allowed 127.7 kHz frequency, so the use of MagSafe has never been a full-fledged wireless charging experience there.





Again, newer phones from other brands, like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, already offer 50W wireless charging, so obviously nobody is buying the iPhone in China because of its wireless charging speeds anyway.