Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

China bans Apple's MagSafe wireless charger

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple
China bans Apple's MagSafe wireless charger
Back in the iPhone 12 times, Apple introduced its own wireless charging standard called MagSafe, and its custom Qi2 magnetic charging technology has been a staple on iPhones ever since.

Apple's MagSafe charging tech has a number of advantages, such as the ability to attach various accessories like tripods, bike or car mounts, wallets, or battery packs magnetically to your iPhone.

It also provides twice faster, 15W charging speeds, compared to Apple's previous wireless charging technology iterations. Well, Chinese phones are already at 50W wireless charging, but even Samsung can't beat them when it comes to charging speeds, let alone Apple.

China, however, is now preparing to ban Apple's MagSafe wireless chargers that provide said 15W charging speed. According to the South China Morning Post, Apple's sales of the MagSafe chargers will be illegal after September 1.

The local equivalent of the FCC has apparently decided to ban wireless charging on certain frequencies, apparently with the goal to "maintain the order of airwaves" in the aviation and communication industries.

The government is now setting aside only the 100-148.5kHz, 6765-6795kHz, and 13553-13567kHz frequency ranges for wireless charging. Apple's MagSafe wireless charger is operating at the 360kHz frequency, which now makes it illegal in China after September 1.

Thus, Apple will either have to change the working frequency for its MagSafe technology, at least in China, or stop the sales of its wireless charger puck altogether. On account of such legislation, Apple's iPhones only support the much slower 7.5W charging tech as it operates on the allowed 127.7 kHz frequency, so the use of MagSafe has never been a full-fledged wireless charging experience there.

 Again, newer phones from other brands, like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, already offer 50W wireless charging, so obviously nobody is buying the iPhone in China because of its wireless charging speeds anyway.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless