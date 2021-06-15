Check out this great deal on Apple battery cases before it expires

The aging iPhone 7 is well known for running out of battery quite fast and not making it ‘til the end of the day. The iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro aren’t battery champs either, so if you own some of those models, especially the iPhone 7, this great deal might solve all of your problems.Apple first introduced its battery cases in 2015 for the iPhone 6 and 6s series. The case was able to recharge a dead iPhone 6s to 80% on a single charge. The case connects via the lightning port, with the iPhone showing what battery is left in it. Apple has released battery cases for all of the iPhone models since then, except the iPhone 12 series.