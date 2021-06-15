$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple Deals

Check out this great deal on Apple battery cases before it expires

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 15, 2021, 9:18 AM
Check out this great deal on Apple battery cases before it expires
The Apple battery cases for some older iPhone models are now on sale for a limited time at Best Buy. You can save up to $78 on a battery case with this great deal.

Apple - iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case - Black

$78 off (60%)
$51 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple - iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case - Black

$78 off (60%)
$51 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple - iPhone XS Smart Battery Case - Black

$39 off (30%)
$90 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple - iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case - Black

$60 off (60%)
$39 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you’re one to struggle with battery life on your aging iPhone, you’re sure in luck with this Best Buy offer. Yes, a battery case will make your phone a bit chunky, but you will at least worry less about running out of juice.

The $78 discount is for a battery case for the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the regular iPhone 11. Apple battery cases for the iPhone XS and the iPhone 7 are also reduced in price, with $39 and $60 off respectively. Note that all of the offers are for battery cases in color Black.

While the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are great battery performers even without adding a chunky battery pack to their back, the other models aren’t the best in terms of battery life.
 

The aging iPhone 7 is well known for running out of battery quite fast and not making it ‘til the end of the day. The iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro aren’t battery champs either, so if you own some of those models, especially the iPhone 7, this great deal might solve all of your problems.

Apple first introduced its battery cases in 2015 for the iPhone 6 and 6s series. The case was able to recharge a dead iPhone 6s to 80% on a single charge. The case connects via the lightning port, with the iPhone showing what battery is left in it. Apple has released battery cases for all of the iPhone models since then, except the iPhone 12 series.

