Check out the winners in the 2023 Apple Design Awards

Universe Website Builder

stitch.

Duolingo

Afterplace

Flighty

Railbound

Headspace

Endling

Any Distance

Resident Evil Village

This education app is quite famous all over the world for allowing users to learn more than 40 languages on their smartphones. Some of the reasons Duolingo is chosen are the in-app characters and the way the app uses different games to teach users languages and keep them engaged.The winning game in the Delight and Fun category is– an open-world adventure game. The game is selected for its funny characters, vintage looks, and easy-to-use control system. It actually looks perfect for all users out there who are feeling a bit nostalgic for the old-school games.The third category is all about intuitive interfaces and easy controls and it's called Interaction. Nowadays with all the apps and games you can choose from, the easiest the interaction within them, the better. If you find it hard to work with an app, you would probably not use it, right?The winning app isand it is chosen for its “beautifully designed app experience.” The app is sort of a live flight tracker, which provides information about flight maps, airport schedules, alerts for delays, and pretty much anything that may interest a passenger by using Apple technologies like Siri Shortcuts, Apple Maps, Live Activities, etc.Next to Flighty in the Interaction category comes thegame. Railbound is a puzzle game with 200+ of them to complete, and apparently, it won not only because of how easy it is to play, but also because of its “pristine animation and colorful visuals.”The 4th category is Social Impact and I think there is no need for much explanation here. The focus in this category is on apps and games that change or improve users’ lives in some way.wins the prize for best app here.Headspace is an app for sleep and relaxation chosen mainly for its purpose of bringing mindfulness to the masses. The app integrates with Apple Watch, which is also why it’s being awarded. Headspace has a simple design and a diverse catalog of guides, sounds, and different daily meditations.The gamewins in the Social Impact category. It is built around the theme of climate change and environmental disasters. Endling is chosen for its goal to build empathy and connection to the lead character, which is a mother fox trying to keep its little cubs alive.There cannot be Apple Awards for apps and games without a Visuals and Graphics category. The winners and finalists in this category all excel in “stunning imagery, skillfully drawn interfaces and high-quality animations.” The winning app here isAny Distance is a workout tracker and sort of a social media platform. The app integrates with Live Activities and Apple Watch in order to collect more precise data about workouts and distances the user walked or ran. Any Distance can also track wheelchair exercises, but it mainly won because of its stand-out design.The winning game in this category is, which is chosen because of its visual details. The game is powered by Apple silicon, ProMotion, Metal 3.