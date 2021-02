Check out the future of wireless charging on the Oppo X rollable display phone

With the help of our strong global partnerships and our Flash Initiative we are expanding our charging technologies into new sectors including automotive and other consumer electronics solutions. pic.twitter.com/J6ItimSc5p — OPPO (@oppo) February 23, 2021





What's even more intriguing is the fast 30W Wireless Air Charging solution from Oppo that tops up your handset seemingly from the ether, similar to what Xiaomi showcased not long ago.





The cherry on the top, however, is that this freeflow wireless charging was demonstrated on none other than the Oppo X phone with rollable display which is exhibited at the expo booth as a concept device. Color us excited for both upcoming technologies now.





With all the excitement from our first showcase of the device it's exciting to see people get hands on with our #OPPOX2021 rollable smartphone concept. #MWC21



Oppo took to the stage at the MWC expo in Shanghai today to announce that its VOOC flash charging has been licensed to companies as diverse as Anker and VW. Thus, we may soon be able to both fast-charge our phones with affordable bricks from Anker, and top up with the same whopping speeds in our cars.