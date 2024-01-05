ChatGPT might challenge Google Assistant supremacy on Android
TL;DR:
As Google's Bard becomes more advanced and Google Assistant with Bard seems to be just around the corner, OpenAI's move to facilitate easier access to ChatGPT on Android seems strategic. The goal is to prevent users from migrating to Bard solely due to convenience.
- ChatGPT could potentially replace Google Assistant on Android devices, as suggested by code within the ChatGPT Android app.
- The move aims to offer Android users an alternative to Google Assistant and the upcoming Assistant with Bard, and enhance accessibility.
- The inclusion of a Quick Settings tile further suggests OpenAI's efforts to streamline ChatGPT usage on Android.
In the realm of artificial intelligence, 2023 witnessed significant advancements, and one standout entity, ChatGPT, might be gearing up for an even broader role.
The app update introduced a new activity named com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity, initially disabled but accessible through manual enabling. Upon launch, an overlay with a familiar swirling animation appears, akin to the in-app voice chat mode. This overlay, which doesn't occupy the entire screen, suggests the potential for invoking ChatGPT from any screen.
Moreover, the latest app version introduces another potential convenience— a Quick Settings tile, currently disabled by default. This tile aims to serve as a shortcut to launch ChatGPT's new assistant mode, with indications that it might require a ChatGPT Plus subscription.
Recent findings from Android Authority suggest that OpenAI's ChatGPT could potentially replace Google Assistant on Android devices. Within the latest version of the ChatGPT Android app (version 1.2023.352), a code hints at the ability to set ChatGPT as the default assistant app.
While this feature is still a work in progress, its integration could allow users to make ChatGPT the default digital assistant app on Android. This means accessing it conveniently via a long press on the home button or a swipe-up gesture, enhancing user accessibility.
Image Credit–Android Authority/Mishaal Rahman
