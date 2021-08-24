Marty Cooper made the first cell phone call - after he invented them

Marty Cooper made the first cell phone call - after he invented them0
That revolutionary day was April 3, 1973. Martin had just finished perfecting the first wireless cell phone ever created, and he was ready to show his invention to the world.
"[We] met this guy on Sixth Avenue in New York, in front of the Hilton," recalls Marty. "And then I had to make a phone call to demonstrate it." It didn't take him long to figure out whom he should call for the demonstration.
At that time, telephone services in North America were dominated by one mother company, which was the Bell System (or "Ma Bell," as it was often called). Ma Bell, which had been attracting antitrust allegations for decades, held a tight monopoly and controlled all telecommunication services in the continent for 100 years (1877–1983), crippling both the evolution of phone technology and the choices people had in products.
While Martin Cooper was working on inventing the first cell phone, the Bell System was struggling to create a working car telephone system. They were having a rough time of it because not only was an automobile-fitted telephone extremely expensive to produce, but it was also originally limited to three frequencies (at first).
"I took out my paper phonebook—to give you an idea of how we used to do it—and I looked up the number of Joel Lengel, who ran the Bell System car telephone program."
"This is your archrival!" exclaims the CBS interviewer.
"Yeah, he was," chuckles Cooper. "I dialed his number, and amazingly, he answered (not his secretary). I said, 'Hi Joel, It's Marty Cooper. [..] I'm calling you on a cellphone.. but a real cell phone! A personal one... [a] handheld, portable cell phone!' [There was] silence on the other end."
Cooper goes on to say that his Bell System archrival had no recollection whatsoever of that conversation afterwards... "And I guess I don't blame him," he adds with a quiet chuckle. "He deserved it."
Talk about throwing salt in the face of your enemies! After that historical first public phone call, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which had until then regulated and supported the monopoly over telecommunications services, was impressed enough by the new technology that it opened up the mobile phone industry to competition.
And in 1983, the Ma Bell monopoly (which was owned by AT&T by then) could no longer withstand antitrust pressure and finally broke up, ending its hundred-year-reign and allowing competition in the telephone industry to thrive and multiply.