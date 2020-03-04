Castlevania: Symphony of the Night goes live on Android and iOS
On top of that, the game features full controller support, a complex save system, achievements, and support for six languages (English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish). Gameplay-wise, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night belongs to the action RPG genre, but there are also some heavy platforming elements in there as well.
It's also worth mentioning that Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a story-driven game, which means the narrative is very important and what's really pushing you to keep playing. Apart from battling various creatures of the night, you'll jump, dash, and slash your way through Dracula's huge castle in your attempt to investigate what happened with the vampire's son.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a premium game, which means you'll have to pay for it. Luckily, the game costs $3 on both the Android and iOS platforms, so you can check it out via Google Play Store and App Store.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):