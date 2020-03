Castlevania: Symphony of the Night goes live on Android and iOS

After soft-launching Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls back in September , Konami is back with yet another Castlevania mobile game – Symphony of the Night. The release of the new Castlevania mobile kind of took us by surprise, but it probably has something to do with the fact that the third Castlevania season went live on Netflix earlier today.Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a very old game that made its debut on PlayStation back in 1997. Thanks to the emulation by DotEmu, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night can now be played on Android and iOS devices retaining the full console experience meaning gorgeous graphics and soundtrack.On top of that, the game features full controller support, a complex save system, achievements, and support for six languages (English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish). Gameplay-wise, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night belongs to the action RPG genre, but there are also some heavy platforming elements in there as well.It's also worth mentioning that Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a story-driven game, which means the narrative is very important and what's really pushing you to keep playing. Apart from battling various creatures of the night, you'll jump, dash, and slash your way through Dracula's huge castle in your attempt to investigate what happened with the vampire's son.Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a premium game, which means you'll have to pay for it. Luckily, the game costs $3 on both the Android and iOS platforms, so you can check it out via Google Play Store and App Store