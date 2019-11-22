Call of Duty: Mobile update adds controller support and zombie mode
According to a Reddit thread, the massive update will bring other important new features and improvements such as new maps, a new Battle Pass, as well as as the highly-anticipated zombie mode. The update is supposed to drop on November 22-23, depending on the region:
- Los Angeles: Nov 22 - 21:00 PST
- New York: Nov 23 - 00:00 EST
- Sao Paulo: Nov 23 - 2:00 BRT
- London: Nov 23- 5:00 GMT
- Stockholm: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET
- Berlin: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET
- Moscow: Nov 23 - 8:00 MSK
- New Delhi: Nov 23 - 10:30 IST
- Sydney: Nov 23 - 16:00 AEDT
- Tokyo: Nov 23 - 14:00 JST
The horde is coming...#CODMobile pic.twitter.com/J36N6b9Guh— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 21, 2019
Not much else is know about the update, but developers promised to reveal more details tomorrow. Also, we do know that the new Battle Pass will be released on November 25 and that more information about it should be unveiled over the weekend, so stay tuned for more on the matter.
