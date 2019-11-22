Call of Duty: Mobile update adds controller support and zombie mode

Los Angeles: Nov 22 - 21:00 PST

New York: Nov 23 - 00:00 EST

Sao Paulo: Nov 23 - 2:00 BRT

London: Nov 23- 5:00 GMT

Stockholm: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET

Berlin: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET

Moscow: Nov 23 - 8:00 MSK

New Delhi: Nov 23 - 10:30 IST

Sydney: Nov 23 - 16:00 AEDT

Tokyo: Nov 23 - 14:00 JST

Not much else is know about the update, but developers promised to reveal more details tomorrow. Also, we do know that the new Battle Pass will be released on November 25 and that more information about it should be unveiled over the weekend, so stay tuned for more on the matter.