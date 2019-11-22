Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Call of Duty: Mobile update adds controller support and zombie mode

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 22, 2019, 8:04 PM
Call of Duty: Mobile update adds controller support and zombie mode
Activision said earlier this month that it's testing controller support for Call of Duty: Mobile and will bring it to the game when it's ready. Well, it looks like now is the time to grab those controllers and conquer the battlefield, as developers have just confirmed the next update will add support for this important gaming accessory.

According to a Reddit thread, the massive update will bring other important new features and improvements such as new maps, a new Battle Pass, as well as as the highly-anticipated zombie mode. The update is supposed to drop on November 22-23, depending on the region:

  • Los Angeles: Nov 22 - 21:00 PST
  • New York: Nov 23 - 00:00 EST
  • Sao Paulo: Nov 23 - 2:00 BRT
  • London: Nov 23- 5:00 GMT
  • Stockholm: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET
  • Berlin: Nov 23 - 6:00 CET
  • Moscow: Nov 23 - 8:00 MSK
  • New Delhi: Nov 23 - 10:30 IST
  • Sydney: Nov 23 - 16:00 AEDT
  • Tokyo: Nov 23 - 14:00 JST
Not much else is know about the update, but developers promised to reveal more details tomorrow. Also, we do know that the new Battle Pass will be released on November 25 and that more information about it should be unveiled over the weekend, so stay tuned for more on the matter.

