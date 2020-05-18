Broad Google Play Store COVID-19 rules caused popular podcast app to be suspended
Here's the notification I got this morning... pic.twitter.com/UJF20ZnaPw— Podcast Addict (@PodcastAddict) May 16, 2020
As Android Central reported, this isn't the first time the podcasting app Podcast Addict has suffered issues surrounding Google Play Store's content policies, and other similar apps are likely to continue having problems due to Google's mostly automatic content moderation.
Google previously tightened the rules for approving Play Store apps in relation to COVID-19 last month, in its attempts to fight the spread of misinformation. In a blog post from April 6th, the search engine giant made the following statement:
"At Google Play, we take our responsibility to provide accurate and relevant information for our users very seriously. For that reason, we are currently only approving apps that reference COVID-19 or related terms in their store listing if the app is published, commissioned, or authorized by an official government entity or public health organization, and the app does not contain any monetization mechanisms such as ads, in-app products, or in-app donations. This includes references in places such as the app title, description, release notes, or screenshots."
At the time of publishing this article, the app is still unavailable on the Play Store. Google's automatic message sent to the developers of this podcast app has asked them to either provide proof that they are a "government entity or public health organization" or remove any references and keywords to COVID-19.