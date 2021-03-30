Black Shark S4: grab a gaming phone at a great price!

Advertorial by Black Shark: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Black Shark S4 screen and speakers













There are stereo speakers located in large chambers on both sides of the screens for full, punchy audio. The phone’s microphones employ noise-cancelling algorithms so you can clearly chat with your teammates while placing headshots.



Black Shark S4 hardware and software



The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 — a 5G processor that’s only a step below the flagship Snapdragon 888. The Black Shark S4 comes in two variants — 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Both will have a 128 GB UFS3.1 storage chip.



The light is kept on by a 4,500 mAh battery. But get this — the phone supports 120 W fast charging (charger included). It goes from 0% to 100% in about 15 minutes!





The software on board is a modified version of Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 — it’s called JOYUI 12.5 and comes with additional overclocking features and a gaming space to hold your games and settings.



Black Shark S4 camera



There is a triple camera on the back — a 64 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and 5 MP macro camera. The camera is capable of 4K video recording, 60 FPS video, and supports the HDR10+ format.

