Best of IFA 2022: PhoneArena's picks

Image credit: Messe Berlin





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4





Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro





Honor 70





Huawei Watch D





For a few short days, Berlin was a hot spot for tech companies, tech enthusiasts, and tech journalists – all eager to experience the latest offerings by top tech brands on display at IFA.What's IFA, you ask? Oh, it's just one of the world's biggest tech trade shows. As anyone who's ever visited can confirm, there are tons of gadgets to see and try out: from toasters to 100-inch TVs, from designer air purifiers to high-end audio, from AR glasses to wireless air fryers (not kidding about that last one).Naturally, we didn't miss the chance to visit IFA 2022, and out of all the mobile tech products we got to see, these were our favorites.As always, Samsung's IFA booth was one of the busiest and flashiest this year. Thousands of people had the opportunity to see the company's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 foldables – two of the most exciting phones on display at the show.For those not familiar yet, this is "the most incredible smartphone for tech enthusiasts and Android power users," as we said in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review. It opens up to reveal a spacious, 7.6-inch OLED display, practically becoming a tablet optimized for productivity and multitasking. One you can easily carry in your pocket as well.And the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the more fashionable out of the two, available in dozens of color combinations. It also brings improved battery life and packs Qualcomm's latest high-end chip, just like the Fold 4. Overall, it's an amazing piece of technology – at an unbelievable size.Announced earlier this year and now officially coming to worldwide markets, the Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro should stay on your radar if you're looking for a fun, fresh mid-range phone. The two are built from the ground up with younger crowds in mind and put heavy focus on camera performance and charging speeds.That is especially true for the Nova 10 Pro, which packs one of the most promising selfie camera setup we've seen recently: a 60MP, ultra-wide front camera with a 110-degree field of view, paired with an 8MP zoom camera for charming close-ups. And on the charging front, a 100W charger included in the box can top-up an empty battery in about 20 minutes. Neat!Here's another mid-range phone we're looking forward to seeing on shelves internationally. Much like the Nova 10 series, the Honor 70 relies on a capable camera setup, fast battery charging, and a pretty screen to draw your attention.We're looking at a large, 54MP main camera based around a latest-gen image sensor (the Sony IMX800). That is backed by a 122-degree ultrawide and a 3x telephoto zoom camera for a complete creativity kit. The 66W charging puts these among the fastest charging phones on the market, and the large OLED display is pretty to look at! All of this comes in a curvy, elegant body with fancy-looking satin finish.This is a watch easy to overlook in a crowd of flashier, fancier alternatives. However, what makes the Huawei Watch D shine is the large arsenal of health-tracking features, including a blood pressure monitor and a skin temperature sensor.These two features alone are enough to recommend the Huawei Watch D to anyone serious about health monitoring. But there's more: ECG Analysis, SpO2 and sleep tracking, stress level measurements are also on board for one of the most complete health and activity tracking packages you'll find on a smartwatch.