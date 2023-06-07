BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Apple Vision Pro has just been announced, yet it already has its own custom leather accessories. Among the first accessory producers for Apple’s "spatial computer" is BandWerk, a brand specializing in creating various leather accessories for Apple products. They offer a range of products, including band watches, phone cases, and now – leather headbands.

The Apple Vision Pro Headband is made from high-quality Italian leather and is available in five different colors: Grey, Crème, Grey-Orange, Black, and Brown. Handcrafted in Germany, these accessories are designed to be wide enough to ensure a precise fit and provide maximum comfort, much like the original headset band.



The headband is specifically designed to replace the rear section of the Vision Pro and features easily replaceable elements. According to BandWerk, the main focus for creating this product is ”comfort and durability.” BandWerk plans to start shipping their Apple Vision Pro Headband next year, aligning with the expected launch of the Vision Pro in 2024.

The leather accessories are priced at $159, which falls in line with the pricing of other items produced by BandWerk. With the launch of new products comes the big production of new, whether cheap or expensive, accessories, and we can expect to see many others from different producers to be announced soon.

