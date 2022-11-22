Apple's official Black Friday shopping event deals land

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is almost upon us. By this time next week, many will have likely snatched a smartphone or another device at a bargain price. In a nutshell, the end of November is the perfect time for shopping, and many stores are doing your best to get your dollar.

Apple is no exception. Unsurprisingly, however, the company has its own peculiar way of handling a Black Friday shopping event. Apple (in typical Apple fashion) does things differently and will not be offering discounts outright. Instead buyers will be offered gift cards when they make a purchase.

Furthermore, there are a number of additional caveats. Firstly, not all Apple products will be included in the shopping event. The entire iPhone 14 lineup is outright excluded, as well as many other newer and/or high-end  Apple products.

Secondly, the value of the gift cards will be determined based on your purchase. For reference, these are the gift card values corresponding to all of the eligible Apple products:

  • A $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE
  • Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max
  • $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE
  • Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPad Air, iPad (9th generation), or iPad mini
  • Up to a $250 Apple Gift Card when you buy MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac
  • Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger


Lastly, Apple’s shopping event will take place over the course of a couple of days. Essentially, it will begin on Black Friday, continue throughout the weekend and finish on Cyber Monday.

Apple is usually not particularly well-known for its huge discounts and this shopping event is no exception. Many of the deals are a tad underwhelming. Nevertheless, the $75 gift card offered with the purchase of a pair of AirPods is not too shabby.

At any rate, before making any final decisions, you could take a look at some of the other Black Friday deals, particularly those on the new iPhone models.

iPhone 11 Pro Max SAVE $301 NOW!

Ever wanted the most top-tier flagship iPhone, but without spending flagship money? Well, this 11-series iPhone 11 Pro Max (renewed) can be yours for a whole $300 less than its usual price! Fully unlocked, with a huge 256GB of storage.
$301 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 11 Pro SAVE A CLEAN $225.94 NOW!

This renewed, Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro can now be yours with a huge Black Friday discount!
$226 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone SE (2020) WAS $249.99 NOW $229.99

64GB Fully Unlocked (Pre-Owned) -- The perfect budget iPhone in beautiful and minimalist white can now be yours for even less; save $20 today!
$20 off (8%)
$229 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 13 mini WAS $699 NOW $629

Locked to Total by Verizon -- The 128GB iPhone 13 mini is currently discounted with $70 at Walmart.
$70 off (10%)
$629
$699
Buy at Walmart

iPhone 11 WAS $599.99 NOW JUST $569.99

The gorgeous round-edge iPhone 11 is now down to just $569 for Black Friday. Fully unlocked, in a beautiful Purple color, with 64GB of storage.
$30 off (5%)
$569 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 11 Pro Max WAS $729.99 NOW $693.49

Pre-Owned -- This flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256GB can now be yours for $37 less than its usual price.
$37 off (5%)
$693 49
$729 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone XR WAS $319.99 NOW $279.99

Pre-Owned -- Save a clean $40 off an iPhone XR via this early Black Friday deal.
$40 off (13%)
$279 99
$319 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 13 WAS $829 NOW $729

[Locked to Carrier- Straight Talk] Save $100 on your new iPhone 13 (128GB) via this deal. Three colors available to choose from.
$100 off (12%)
$729
$829
Buy at Walmart

iPhone SE (2020) NOW DOWN TO JUST $99!

[Locked to Total By Verizon] Save $100 on a new iPhone SE (2nd generation) and get it for just $249 via this deal. This deal went down from $249 to $149, and now from $149 to just $99!
$50 off (34%)
$99
$149
Buy at Walmart

Pre-Owned iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G 128GB WAS $949 NOW 899.99

Save a clean $50 on this huge and powerful, fully unlocked iPhone 12 Pro Max via this deal!
$50 off (5%)
$899
$949
Buy at BestBuy

Pre-Owned iPhone XS 64GB (Unlocked)

If you prefer the curved-edge iPhone design, now's the time to grab an iPhone XS for $289.99 via this deal!
$20 off (6%)
$299 99
$319 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone 11 FOR $39.94 OFF

This affordable, renewed, unlocked iPhone 11 can now be yours for even less. In a pretty Red color, with 64GB of storage.
$40 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 12 SAVE $60.91 NOW

Save money by getting this renewed, fully unlocked iPhone 12, for $61 less right now! It comes in stylish Black, with 64GB of storage.
$61 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon
