Apple's official Black Friday shopping event deals land
Black Friday is almost upon us. By this time next week, many will have likely snatched a smartphone or another device at a bargain price. In a nutshell, the end of November is the perfect time for shopping, and many stores are doing your best to get your dollar.
Apple is no exception. Unsurprisingly, however, the company has its own peculiar way of handling a Black Friday shopping event. Apple (in typical Apple fashion) does things differently and will not be offering discounts outright. Instead buyers will be offered gift cards when they make a purchase.
Secondly, the value of the gift cards will be determined based on your purchase. For reference, these are the gift card values corresponding to all of the eligible Apple products:
Lastly, Apple’s shopping event will take place over the course of a couple of days. Essentially, it will begin on Black Friday, continue throughout the weekend and finish on Cyber Monday.
Apple is usually not particularly well-known for its huge discounts and this shopping event is no exception. Many of the deals are a tad underwhelming. Nevertheless, the $75 gift card offered with the purchase of a pair of AirPods is not too shabby.
Furthermore, there are a number of additional caveats. Firstly, not all Apple products will be included in the shopping event. The entire iPhone 14 lineup is outright excluded, as well as many other newer and/or high-end Apple products.
- A $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE
- Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card when you buy AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max
- $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch SE
- Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy iPad Air, iPad (9th generation), or iPad mini
- Up to a $250 Apple Gift Card when you buy MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac
- Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or MagSafe Duo Charger
At any rate, before making any final decisions, you could take a look at some of the other Black Friday deals, particularly those on the new iPhone models.
