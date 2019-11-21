Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 models may be a hit with full Verizon and AT&T bands set
We expect that the shipment allocation of iPhone models that support 5G mmWave will account for 15–20% of the total shipments of new 2H20 iPhone models. This will benefit LCP FPC usage a lot, given the 5G mmWave iPhone uses three LCP FPC units (vs. other iPhone models’ single LCP FPC unit).
Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antennas are very reliable during temperature fluctuations and minimize signal deviation, which, given the multitude of antennas that low-penetration 5G bands like the mmWave spectrum require, are desirable traits.
Before the 5G iPhone models in the second half of next year, however, we will see some pretty interesting developments, too, both in resurrecting old glory, and introducing a brand new device. Apple is said to bring a new iPad Pro in early 2020, most likely the one with a revolutionary miniLED display that has been bandied in the rumor mill recently.
In addition, it will be accompanied by the iPhone SE 2, the next iteration of the small phone form factor that will be an iPhone 8 on A13 steroids for the nostalgic types and those who prefer smaller handsets.
As for the iPhone 12, Apple will apparently introduce a new metal midframe shape coupled with a different back panel than what we have now - a design that is more resemblant to the flat sides of the iPhone 4 than anything else. When you add the 5G modem and 5nm apple A14, Apple will be raising prices compared to this year's Pro models, says Kuo. Hey, did you expect 5G to arrive to the iPhone on the cheap?
1 Comment
1. dovage3738
Posts: 6; Member since: 2 min ago
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):