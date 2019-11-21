Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 models may be a hit with full Verizon and AT&T bands set

Apple 5G

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 21, 2019, 3:49 AM
Apple has lined up its first 5G iPhone for the second half of next year, and renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo just detailed that the 5G models will use Qualcomm's latest modem that covers both both existing mmWave (Verizon) and sub-6GHz bands (AT&T). 

That's not very surprising, as all future Android flagships that get equipped with the upcoming Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with Qualcomm's finest X55 modem, will also be covering every 5G band under the sun. In fact, he quips in a note to clients that he is expecting 15-20% of all iPhone models that Apple ships next year, to be equipped with 5G connectivity:

We expect that the shipment allocation of iPhone models that support 5G mmWave will account for 15–20% of the total shipments of new 2H20 iPhone models. This will benefit LCP FPC usage a lot, given the 5G mmWave iPhone uses three LCP FPC units (vs. other iPhone models’ single LCP FPC unit).


Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antennas are very reliable during temperature fluctuations and minimize signal deviation, which, given the multitude of antennas that low-penetration 5G bands like the mmWave spectrum require, are desirable traits.

Before the 5G iPhone models in the second half of next year, however, we will see some pretty interesting developments, too, both in resurrecting old glory, and introducing a brand new device. Apple is said to bring a new iPad Pro in early 2020, most likely the one with a revolutionary miniLED display that has been bandied in the rumor mill recently.

In addition, it will be accompanied by the iPhone SE 2, the next iteration of the small phone form factor that will be an iPhone 8 on A13 steroids for the nostalgic types and those who prefer smaller handsets.

As for the iPhone 12, Apple will apparently introduce a new metal midframe shape coupled with a different back panel than what we have now - a design that is more resemblant to the flat sides of the iPhone 4 than anything else. When you add the 5G modem and 5nm apple A14, Apple will be raising prices compared to this year's Pro models, says Kuo. Hey, did you expect 5G to arrive to the iPhone on the cheap?

