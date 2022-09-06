 Apple will no longer be able to sell iPhones without a charger... in Brazil - PhoneArena
Apple will no longer be able to sell iPhones without a charger... in Brazil

Apple will no longer be able to sell iPhones without a charger... in Brazil
Just as Apple is about to announce its iPhone 14 lineup, the company has suffered a massive legal blow from the Brazilian government. Today, the latter issued an order suspending the sale of any iPhone that does not come with a charger in the box.

For reference, Apple originally removed the charger from the box with the iPhone 12, and has not included one with any other iPhone model since. This means that all iPhones released in the last 3 years can no longer be legally sold in Brazil.

This information was originally published by the Brazilian authorities in the country’s official gazette. It was then subsequently covered by Reuters in a dedicated article.

The reasoning behind the decision is that the removal of the charger constitutes a “deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers”. Apple’s usual defence, namely that the charger is not included because of environmental concerns, did not hold up in court.

This is hardly the first time Apple has been brought to court because of a controversial practice. It should be noted that the Cupertino company is currently being pressured by legislators throughout the world to abandon its proprietary Lightning port in favor of USB-C precisely for customers’ sake.

Admittedly, most major smartphone manufacturers have taken a liking to the practice of not including a charger in the box. Whether the appeal lies in the environmental implications or the larger profit margins remains up for debate.

However, those that wish to retain their access to the Brazilian market will have to abandon the approach. Samsung, for example, did include a charger with its latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables precisely to avoid altercations with the Brazilian government.

Apple has not yet issued an official statement. Given the sheer size of the Brazilian market, it is highly unlikely for the American tech giant to remain idle. A reaction is coming… soon.
