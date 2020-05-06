iOS Apple

Apple will let you share vital health information with first responders automatically during a call

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 06, 2020, 4:53 PM
Apple is now mashing up two useful features to enable health workers to see your medical history promptly when you call for help.
 
The company already allows users to set up Medical ID on the Health app, which lets first responders access critical medical information directly from the Lock screen, without needing a passcode.
 
Medical ID contains details such as allergies, blood type, and medications. This information can be lifesaving during an emergency, where time is critical.
 
The iPhone and Apple Watch also have a function called Emergency SOS, which lets you call local emergency services with a swipe and sends your location to them.
 
The latest beta versions of the iOS and watchOS have now received a new feature called Share Medical ID During Emergency Calls
 
When activated, it will automatically share medical information with first responders when you make an SOS call from your iPhone or Apple Watch. Given that health resources are overburdened these days because of the coronavirus, this feature can be incredibly helpful.
 
To be able to use the new function, you must ensure that your region supports Enhanced Emergency Data services. The data stored in Medical ID is encrypted and it will be shared with emergency services securely.

The new feature will be rolled out to the public with iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 updates that are coming later this month.
 
iOS 13.5 beta also comes with exposure notification API for coronavirus contact tracing and it speeds up the unlocking process when you are wearing a face mask.


