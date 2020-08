Researcher publishes Apple security issue that can affect Safari browser on iOS and MacOS

Considering the delay for a fix unreasonable, the researcher published the information he had on his blog. According to his report, there is a possibility of a data leak if a user decides to share a link from the Safari browser via a third-party application, such as an email client or a messaging app. Some malicious websites can trick users into sharing, for example a cute photo of a cat, and therefore they might expose private information.







Apple has had some situations recently with a lawsuit controversy involving popular game developer Epic and now it seems Apple’s problems will not stop at that. AppleInsider reports that a researcher has now found a security vulnerability on Apple’s Safari browser, both on iOS and MacOS.Although the issue is a minor security issue that needs user involvement to potentially leak data, researcher Pawel Wylecial from Poland-based research group Redteam.pl recently shared the found issue publicly . Reportedly, the researcher advised the Cupertino tech giant about the security issue in April and received info that the bug will be addressed in a security patch in Spring 2021.Although the researcher notes this is a minor security issue, you should keep that in mind and carefully consider sharing photos and videos from malicious websites from your Safari browser.