Researcher publishes Apple security issue that can affect Safari browser on iOS and MacOS
Considering the delay for a fix unreasonable, the researcher published the information he had on his blog. According to his report, there is a possibility of a data leak if a user decides to share a link from the Safari browser via a third-party application, such as an email client or a messaging app. Some malicious websites can trick users into sharing, for example a cute photo of a cat, and therefore they might expose private information.
Although the researcher notes this is a minor security issue, you should keep that in mind and carefully consider sharing photos and videos from malicious websites from your Safari browser.