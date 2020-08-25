Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

iOS Apple Apps

Researcher publishes Apple security issue that can affect Safari browser on iOS and MacOS

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Aug 25, 2020, 3:19 AM
Researcher publishes Apple security issue that can affect Safari browser on iOS and MacOS
Apple has had some situations recently with a lawsuit controversy involving popular game developer Epic and now it seems Apple’s problems will not stop at that. AppleInsider reports that a researcher has now found a security vulnerability on Apple’s Safari browser, both on iOS and MacOS.

Although the issue is a minor security issue that needs user involvement to potentially leak data, researcher Pawel Wylecial from Poland-based research group Redteam.pl recently shared the found issue publicly. Reportedly, the researcher advised the Cupertino tech giant about the security issue in April and received info that the bug will be addressed in a security patch in Spring 2021.

Considering the delay for a fix unreasonable, the researcher published the information he had on his blog. According to his report, there is a possibility of a data leak if a user decides to share a link from the Safari browser via a third-party application, such as an email client or a messaging app. Some malicious websites can trick users into sharing, for example a cute photo of a cat, and therefore they might expose private information.


Although the researcher notes this is a minor security issue, you should keep that in mind and carefully consider sharing photos and videos from malicious websites from your Safari browser.

