Apple Store Online is the company's new way of helping you shop from home
Since the closing of Apple's retail stores, the company expectedly saw a dip in revenue, as the coronavirus created a global decline of smartphone demand and shipments for the first months of 2020, affecting most major and smaller smartphone brands.
It's not all bad for the iPhone company however, as according to analysts last month showed the strongest growth for Apple's App Store since September 2017. Analysts say that the App Store revenue soared 31% year-in-year this April, and received a 19% gain from the previous month. Total downloads for April grew 40% from the same month last year, as most people are staying at home and turning to mobile apps for entertainment and education.
Apple's retail stores were first to reopen in China, on March 13th, and while the COVID-19 pandemic was happening, CEO Tim Cook was vocal in his support towards China's efforts to contain the virus, as well as towards many groups around the globe directly fighting against its spread. Several donations from the Cupertino giant towards Chinese hospitals and worldwide organizations were made, helping aid the more affected regions in their efforts against the virus.