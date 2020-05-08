Apple Coronavirus

Apple Store Online is the company's new way of helping you shop from home

by Radoslav Minkov
May 08, 2020, 3:44 AM
The coronavirus pandemic had Apple Stores closed all around the world, following most other businesses. Only now do we start seeing some of the Cupertino company's stores reopen in the west, with all of the 20 Apple Stores in Australia reopening most recently, even if with reduced staff and mandatory temperature checks.

To make things easier for its customers, Apple is now offering the Apple Store experience online by introducing a new shop page, which allows for connecting with Apple Specialists via chat, getting more information on Apple Card, requesting a safe no-contact delivery and tracking it, and reaching out to the Genus Bar service and support team, all via the web.

"Everything you love about our stores is online. Chat with Specialists. Apple Trade In. No-contact delivery. And Genius Bar. All right here," the page says.

Since the closing of Apple's retail stores, the company expectedly saw a dip in revenue, as the coronavirus created a global decline of smartphone demand and shipments for the first months of 2020, affecting most major and smaller smartphone brands.

It's not all bad for the iPhone company however, as according to analysts last month showed the strongest growth for Apple's App Store since September 2017. Analysts say that the App Store revenue soared 31% year-in-year this April, and received a 19% gain from the previous month. Total downloads for April grew 40% from the same month last year, as most people are staying at home and turning to mobile apps for entertainment and education.

Apple's retail stores were first to reopen in China, on March 13th, and while the COVID-19 pandemic was happening, CEO Tim Cook was vocal in his support towards China's efforts to contain the virus, as well as towards many groups around the globe directly fighting against its spread. Several donations from the Cupertino giant towards Chinese hospitals and worldwide organizations were made, helping aid the more affected regions in their efforts against the virus.

