Apple points out more iOS 15 features just before launch day

Apple points out more iOS 15 features just before launch day0
One of these features, Apple states, is the ability for users to switch between phone numbers in the middle of a conversation on iPhones with Dual SIM. For those of you who are not aware, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and later feature Dual SIM with a nano-SIM and an eSIM.
eSIM stands for embedded SIM card. It removes the need for a physical one and therefore the need for you to swap them manually. However, what it also allows is for you to have Dual Sim without actually having two physical SIM card slots.
Some information from the features page, however, has disappeared. Apple has apparently removed the text saying that Maps would switch to a 3D road-level look when getting near a complex interchange. Unfortunately, there is no clear indication whether the feature has been completely removed or is just being put on hiatus.
Speaking of delays, Apple has also announced that we will be getting some of the most anticipated iOS 15 features later in the year. Some of the features include SharePlay, the Digital Legacy program, Find My network support for AirPods, and more.
You can’t help but wonder whether Apple is highlighting these seemingly tiny improvements to hide the fact that some of the major ones won’t be coming on launch day.