Apple patent shows two devices working as one

It appears Apple has been working on the system for more than two years and it might offer a unique user experience – if this concept transforms into a retail product, of course. Putting two iPhones or iPads together and using them as one device may offer some real-world benefits like larger screen estate, but it’s tough to imagine someone buying two identical devices just for the sake of it. It’s also worth noting that the idea is not entirely new - a company called Mosaic showed an app for iOS back in 2013 with similar features: drag and drop file and image sharing between multiple devices.