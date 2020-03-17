Apple wants to use your car’s dashboard to display directions and news

“Instrument cluster metadata to support second screen”

This means that if your car has a single-color digital display between the speedometer and the tachometer, the iPhone will display on it simple arrows and numbers for navigation. And if your whole dashboard is a massive LCD display then you’ll see graphics more appropriate for it.Apple isn’t limiting itself to directions only, the patent states: “wherein the metadata comprises one or more of navigation information, news information, and weather information”. Reading the news while driving isn’t the best idea so perhaps the feature is meant for emergency alerts concerning road conditions.Of course, to make that a reality, Apple has to not only create the necessary protocols but work with carmakers to convince them to implement its solution. Considering the automotive industry’s wide adoption of CarPlay, that shouldn’t be an issue.With more and more cars replacing analog instruments with high-definition displays it makes sense for Apple to implement a feature that uses the extra digital real estate. We won’t be surprised if one day you can customize your car’s dashboard like you’re doing with your Apple Watch’s face.