Apple offers free repair of AirPods Pro with sound quality issues for another year

Apple offers free repair of AirPods Pro with sound quality issues for another year0
While Apple didn't say much about the issues, about a year ago it launched an out-of-warranty repair and replace program for those owners who encountered annoying sound issues during regular AirPods Pro usage.
Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues. Affected units were manufactured before October 2020.
An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:
- Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone
- Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise
- Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the affected AirPods Pro (left, right or both), free of charge.