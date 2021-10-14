Apple offers free repair of AirPods Pro with sound quality issues for another year

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While Apple didn't say much about the issues, about a year ago it launched an out-of-warranty repair and replace program for those owners who encountered annoying sound issues during regular AirPods Pro usage.





The repair program was supposed to last two years, but this week Apple just extended it for one more instead of allowing it to expire, indicating there are still people showing up with AirPods Pro bought before October 2020, and having the following problems:









the program covers affected AirPods Pro for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit ," Units from the affected batches will be fixed or replaced for free be Apple, just as before, but now "," says Apple , instead of the initial two that just expired.





