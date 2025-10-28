Apple may overhaul the iPhone 20’s buttons, but the most useless one is here to stay

iPhone 18

iPhone 18

Do you prefer physical or solid-state buttons? No buttons at all would be best I’d love solid-state buttons As long as they feel like clicking, I’d accept any I want real buttons No buttons at all would be best 18.18% I’d love solid-state buttons 18.18% As long as they feel like clicking, I’d accept any 45.45% I want real buttons 18.18%

Apple is the master of fake buttons already

Apple’s button revamp may begin with the Camera Control button on the, which may have a simpler design. Currently, the button features both capacitive and pressure sensors under a sapphire crystal surface, allowing it to recognize touch gestures, taps, presses, and swipes.Apple’s new design will remove the capacitive sensor layer and retain only the pressure sensor. The goal of the new design is to reduce the manufacturing cost of the button while retaining all the functionality for theThat redesign won’t be anything groundbreaking. Other devices utilize a single sensor to achieve similar results. Phones like the Oppo X8 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Ultra support light taps, firm presses, and slide gestures while using only pressure sensors.Replacing physical buttons with what are essentially fake buttons sounds bad, unless we’re talking about Apple. The company has mastered the art of fake clicks on the trackpad of its laptops, and I’m ready to bet that many MacBook users don’t even know that their trackpads are not actually clicking. I can’t think of a reason why the same lie wouldn’t work on an iPhone, and I trust Apple is capable of tricking us all.