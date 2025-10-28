Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Apple may overhaul the iPhone 20’s buttons, but the most useless one is here to stay

Apple will redesign the buttons on its future phones, including the one nobody uses.

Apple iPhone iPhone 18
The Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The rumors that Apple may drop the Camera Control button from the iPhone 18 were already contradicted, but it turns out the company still has big plans for the buttons on its devices. Those plans start with a redesign of the Camera Control but also include an overhaul of all iPhone buttons for the 2027 models.

Apple plans to replace all iPhone 20 mechanical buttons with haptics


Apple is at the final stage of the development of a solid-state button system that could replace the mechanical buttons on the 20th anniversary iPhone. A new piece of information shared (source in Chinese) on Weibo by leaker Instant Digital claims that the redesign has passed functional verification and is scheduled for mass production in 2027.

Apple’s new design may replace the power button, volume rockers, Action button, and Camera Control button with solid-state buttons with haptic feedback. That could confirm previous rumors claiming that the iPhone 20 could introduce a radical redesign, comparable to the iPhone X.

The Camera Control button is the first to get an overhaul




Apple’s button revamp may begin with the Camera Control button on the iPhone 18, which may have a simpler design. Currently, the button features both capacitive and pressure sensors under a sapphire crystal surface, allowing it to recognize touch gestures, taps, presses, and swipes.

Apple’s new design will remove the capacitive sensor layer and retain only the pressure sensor. The goal of the new design is to reduce the manufacturing cost of the button while retaining all the functionality for the iPhone 18.

Do you prefer physical or solid-state buttons?

Vote View Result


That redesign won’t be anything groundbreaking. Other devices utilize a single sensor to achieve similar results. Phones like the Oppo X8 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Ultra support light taps, firm presses, and slide gestures while using only pressure sensors.

Apple is the master of fake buttons already


Replacing physical buttons with what are essentially fake buttons sounds bad, unless we’re talking about Apple. The company has mastered the art of fake clicks on the trackpad of its laptops, and I’m ready to bet that many MacBook users don’t even know that their trackpads are not actually clicking. I can’t think of a reason why the same lie wouldn’t work on an iPhone, and I trust Apple is capable of tricking us all.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless