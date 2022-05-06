 Apple just dropped trade-in values for older iPads and Apple Watches, but iPhones are yet unaffected - PhoneArena
Victor Hristov
If you planned on trading in your old iPad, Apple Watch or Mac with Apple to get a new one, you will now get less money than just last week.

Starting this week, Apple has dropped trade-in values for most of its products except for iPhones, which are yet unaffected.

The company is also no longer accepting trade-ins of the Apple Watch Series 2, which it would accept just last week with up to $20 offered value.

We have summarized the changes in the table below:

ProductNew Trade-in ValueOld Trade-in Value
iPad ProUp to $655Up to $680
iPad AirUp to $290Up to $335
iPadUp to $190Up to $200
iPad miniUp to $200Up to $205
Apple Watch Series 6Up to $150Up to $170
Apple Watch SEUp to $120Up to $135
Apple Watch Series 5Up to $120Up to $135
Apple Watch Series 4Up to $85Up to $105
Apple Watch Series 3Up to $50Up to $70
Apple Watch Series 2no longer acceptedUp to $20
MacBook ProUp to $1,000Up to $1,350
MacBook AirUp to $400Up to $490
MacBookUp to $220Up to $315
iMac ProUp to $1,500Up to $2,135
iMacUp to $850Up to $1,200
Mac ProUp to $2,000Up to $2,720
Mac MiniUp to $450Up to $600

As you can see, you will be getting some $20 less for your old iPad or Apple Watch on average, which is noticeable but probably not that substantial for most people. However, Apple does drop the big dagger on Macs where trade-in values have gone down significantly.

iPhones trade-ins are so far unaffected, but if you are looking to trade-in an older iPhone, you might want to speed up the process, just in case.

You can find the full list of trade-in values over at the official Apple website.

