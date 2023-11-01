'Apple is inferior' and other reasons why iPhone 15 is causing a stir in China for the wrong reasons

Chinese social networking website Weibo is full of scathing comments about Apple's latest smartphone, the iPhone 15





iPhone 15 shipments in China in the release month were 6 percent lower when compared to the Bloomberg . shipments in China in the release month were 6 percent lower when compared to the iPhone 14 , according to market researcher GfK, as reported by





Business Insider iPhone 15 have garnered more than 100 million views on Weibo, with many consumers in the world's largest smartphone market criticizing the new series for being underwhelming. reports that posts about thehave garnered more than 100 million views on Weibo, with many consumers in the world's largest smartphone market criticizing the new series for being underwhelming.









While many users are not impressed by the fact that Apple took this long to transition to USB-C, others have panned it for being very expensive, while offering roughly the same features as comparable phones from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei.









And speaking of Huawei, the resurgence of the company appears to have played into the dampened demand for the iPhone 15 .









Huawei was the only company that posed a threat to Apple in China before US sanctions crippled its capability to produce high-end phones. It's not surprising that its steady comeback is becoming a problem for Apple.





The Mate 60 Pro isn't the only smartphone that the iPhone 15 is being compared to though. Some don't see a compelling enough reason to upgrade from their current phones which are serving them just fine.









Many users are disappointed by the fact that not much has changed between the Many users are disappointed by the fact that not much has changed between the iPhone 13 and 15 and that they both have the same refresh rate.













iPhone 15 is one of the While you may be tempted to say that theis one of the best smartphones around and the lack of enthusiasm displayed by Chinese consumers might be rooted in nationalism, it's worth pointing out that Apple's newest phones were also criticized by consumers in other parts of the world for many of these same reasons.





Apple in recent times has found itself caught in the crossfire of the rivalry between America and China. Some Chinese government officials are no longer allowed to use the iPhone.



