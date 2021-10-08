Notification Center

iOS Apple Apps

Account deletion from within iOS apps must be easy, says Apple

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Apple to require apps to make it easy to deactivate your accounts
Apple will be requiring third-party iOS apps that require account creation to make it easier for users to deactivate their accounts starting January 31, 2022. This policy change was implemented within the App Store Review Guidelines in the summer, but will be enforced early next year. 

While deleting an app is as easy as abc, actually getting rid of your own personal account deleted from the app's servers could be a way more convoluted process, and some developers make this on purpose. Apple is obviously aware of this, and there's probably no better weapon to combat these unfriendly practices than requiring app and service developers to streamline this process.

In particular, each and every user should be able to easily deactivate their account straight from within the app before it gets deleted for all eternity. If you've ever tried to deactivate your account with a certain app, there's a pretty high chance the experience was unnecessarily convoluted and complicated.

There's a chance you were haplessly tossed around, redirected to a website in your browser, and asked to write an email with your plea for account deletion. Many would give up half-way, which is probably one of the reasons Apple wants to change things for good. Of course, this new requirement won't be required by those iOS apps that don't require an account creation.

Still, the exact wording of the policy could lead to some loopholes: Apple merely states that users should be able to "initiate deletion of their account from within the app," which could be grounds for other scummy practices that will complicate the process. 

Apple has been implementing lots of changes to the App Store guidelines recently. Some of the latest changes call for stricter enforcement of "repeated manipulative or misleading behavior or other fraudulent conduct," as well as restricting dating apps that facilitate prostitution or include pornographic content. Apps that legally allow you to purchase cannabis for recreational use are now officially "geo-restricted to the corresponding legal jurisdiction" as well.

