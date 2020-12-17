Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Software updates

New features are giving iPhone users more of an incentive to install iOS 14

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 17, 2020, 1:31 PM
New features are giving iPhone users more of an incentive to install iOS 14
Apple is reporting that 72% of all its compatible devices are running a version of iOS 14. An even higher 81% of compatible Apple devices unveiled over the last four years are indeed using a version of iOS 14. Adoption rates are higher than the ones generated by last year's iOS 13. The report, published by Apple on its Developer support page, reveals that besides the 72% of Apple devices powered by the latest iOS build, 18% of Apple devices are running last year's iOS 13. So if you remember how to use your fingers and toes, you'll be able to calculate that 10% of Apple's iOS devices are powered by a version of the operating system that is older than 2019's iOS 13.

For example, it wasn't until February of this year that iOS 13 hit the adoption rate of 70% making it more than a month slower to hit that mark than iOS 14. But the latter includes some exciting features such as Android-styled widgets, picture-in-picture capabilities, and the App Library which makes it easier to find a needle (the app you're searching for) in a haystack (the 200+ icons on your device all the same size and many with the same colors). In other words, this year's build of iOS gives users some nice incentives for installing it ASAP.


Apple dropped the original build of iPadOS, its iOS based operating system for the iPad tablets, on September 30th of last year. So far, iPad users haven't adopted the dedicated tablet operating system at the same rate as iOS. The current adoption rate for iPadOS is 61%. The reason for this could be due to the slower rate at which iPad users upgrade their tablet to a newer model.


To upgrade your iPhone or iPad to the most recent version of iOS or iPadOS, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The data used in this article came from the App Store and is dated December 15th.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Massive Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21+ press renders leak reveals all
Popular stories
In search of the perfect compact phone: iPhone 12 mini
Popular stories
iOS 14 “Headphone Safety” reveals Apple still doesn’t care about customer choice

Popular stories

Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
Google announces major news for Android users
Popular stories
Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on video for the first time

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless