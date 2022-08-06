Apple could push back the launch of iPadOS 16 to October
Apple is a brand known for its consistency. There are almost no surprises with the Cupertino company, it refines and perfects and does so at its own particular pace.
That is why anytime there is even the slightest disturbance in Apple’s tempo, it makes the news. This time around it is no different. According to insider sources, Apple is pushing back the release of iPadOS 16 to October.
This information was first brought forward by Mark Gurman in a recent article published on Bloomberg’s website. It should be noted that Gurman is one of the most reputable sources when it comes to Apple and his track record on the matter is nearly impeccable.
For reference, Stage Manager is the newest multitasking feature to come to the iPad. It is also the one to bring the iPad more than ever into Mac territory. If you are interested in learning more about Stage Manager and how it exactly works you can do so by reading our iPadOS 16 preview.
However, Stage Manager, as ambitious as it is, has come under heavy criticism by users and developers alike during beta testing. From the plethora of technical issues to the frankly confusing interface, it seems there is still a lot of room for improvement.
Hence, Apple is taking its time. Maybe the extra month or so will enable the tech giant to get Stage Manager and, by extension, iPad OS 16 right. Patience is bitter, but its apple is sweeter.
