Apple buys AI startup to improve Siri's machine learning
"Inductiv developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to automate the task of identifying and correcting errors in data. Having clean data is important for machine learning, a popular and powerful type of AI that helps software improve with less human intervention." - Bloomberg
The Cupertino company has long shown interest in taking its virtual assistant to the next level by purchasing AI companies or hiring engineers from such, in order to have the right people working on Siri's underlying technology and machine learning. Back in early 2018, Apple hired engineers from Silicon Valley Data Science, a well-known AI and data science company still expanding today, and prior to that, many more teams and small AI and data startups were acquired by the Cupertino giant.
Despite its disadvantages due to Apple's user privacy policies, in a recent report by market research firm Futuresource Consulting, Siri was said to be the world's leading virtual assistant, holding a 35% market share, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa following behind with 9% and 4% market shares respectively.