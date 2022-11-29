Apple announces App Store Awards winners for 2022: Check out the best apps and games









Take the note-taking experience on iPad, but iPhone and Mac as well to the next level with GoodNotes 5. The iPad app of the year enhances productivity by allowing you to create complex and rich notes and documents, with full Apple Pencil support, handwriting recognition, and excellent note document organization.





Mac App of the year: MacFamilyTree 10 (Download)









This immersive app will let you create awesome 3D family trees and dive deep into the genealogy of your kin.





Apple TV app of the year: ViX (Download)









With ViX, you will find a portal to Latin American entertainment straight on your Apple TV.





Apple Watch App of the year: Gentler Streak (Download) Downloa Gentler Streak





If you feel that the workout tracker on your Apple Watch is pushing you too hard, you can put your faith into Gentler Streak, an Apple Watch app that promises it wouldn't overwork you to death, and actually puts your wellbeing first and forefront. A superb choice for those who aren't seasoned athletes.



The battle royale phenomenon on iPhone has received the highest accolade. Engage in challenging squad battles with up to two friends, synergizing your skillsets and roles with the goal of dominating the competition.





iPad game of the year: Moncage Download Moncage





Puzzle games, when done right, are almost always a rather memorable form of digital entertainment, and Moncage's engaging brain-teasers are now officially deserving of that qualification. Try as we might, we can't think of a finest puzzle game on the iPad!



Mac game of the year: Inscryption









Apple TV game of the year: El Hijo Download El Hijo





Did you forget that the Apple TV is a capable of running games as well? With such gems like El Hijo, you shouldn't forget that anytime soon! In this stealthy rogue-lite, you will have to navigate a six-year-old through the perils of various challenging settings and get past throves of enemies.



