Apple

Apple Watch has a workout challenge for Women's Day, with prizes to win

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 08, 2021, 6:48 AM
Apple Watch has come out with a fitness challenge to celebrate International Women's Day today, giving women who own the gadget a chance to take some time for themselves for a bit of health-oriented self-care. The challenge only requires the Apple Watch wearer to complete any workout with a duration of at least twenty minutes, promising an elegant gold-rimmed, limited-edition badge to proudly display on your screen. Upon winning the sticker, you also unlock a selection of International Women's Day animated stickers to add to your inventory.

Besides the challenge, Apple has taken on all kinds of welcome initiatives to celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month to honor the females of the world, including featuring powerful women's voices on the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music and Apple Arcade, and in curated collections for Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, and more. 

Starting today (March 8), Apple Fitness+ is also releasing a collection of 24 workouts featuring playlists created entirely by female artists, across High Intensity Interval Training, Rowing, Strength, Core, Treadmill, Cycling, Dance, Yoga, and Mindful Cooldown. What better way to win the Apple Watch badge today? These workouts will either feature a theme celebrating women (such as "persistence, equal opportunity, and breaking through barriers") or will include inspiring songs from great women artists across all music genres. 

