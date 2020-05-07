How much does an Apple Watch cost?





The downside of that is there's no single answer to the question of an Apple Watch's price. Between the different sizes, materials and bands, the total can vary wildly, even reaching four figures. Below, you'll find some of the most popular combinations and how much each of them costs.





Of course, there are many retailers that sell the Apple watch, but keeping track of all the price fluctuations among them is near impossible. That's why, we're only focusing on the prices at Apple.com.





Apple Watch Series 5 price





Apple Watch Series 5 is currently the latest Apple has to offer. It comes in two sizes. Aluminum models can be bought either with GPS or GPS+Cellular connectivity, all the other models come only with GPS+Cellular. For more information about the model, check our Apple Watch Series 5 review





Apple Watch Series 5 40mm price





*for the price of the GPS+Cellular model add $100





Apple Watch Series 5 44mm price





*for the price of the GPS+Cellular model add $100













Apple Watch Series 3 price





The Apple Watch Series 3 models were released in 2017 and now serve as a budget option if you want to get an Apple Watch directly from Apple. For more information about this model, check our Apple Watch Series 3 review













If you're looking for different band options for the Apple Watch Series 3, don't worry, Apple Watch bands are interchangeable between generations. You just have to pay attention to the case size. 38mm and 40mm cases share the same bands and so do 42mm and 44mm cases.



