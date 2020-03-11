Your Apple Watch questions answered: models, functions, features and prices
It’s safe to say that the Apple Watch is a popular accessory. Last year, it outsold the entire Swiss watch industry. From teens to grandparents and from athletes to businessmen, you can see it on wrists everywhere.
Naturally, with such popularity come plenty of questions regarding the Apple Watch and its features. Here, we’ll try to answer the most popular ones. We’ve picked them according to what the internet is wondering about so don’t blame us if you find some of them weird.
Apple Watch frequently asked questions
How much does Apple Watch cost?
There are many Apple Watch variants, depending on materials, bands and connectivity, but the main types Apple sells right now are the Apple Watch Series 5 and the Apple Watch Series 3, here are the prices for the main models:
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum Case with Sport Band, 40mm — from $399
Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminum Case with Sport Band, 44mm — from $429
Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel Case with Sport Loop, 40mm — from $699
Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel Case with Sport Loop, 44mm — from $749
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum Case with Sport Band GPS only, 38mm — from $199
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum Case with Sport Band GPS only, 42mm — from $229
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum Case with Sport Band GPS + Cellular, 38mm — from $299
Apple Watch Series 3 Aluminum Case with Sport Band GPS + Cellular, 42mm — from $329
What does Apple Watch do?
You can fill a small book with all the things an Apple Watch can do if you have to describe every app with unique functionality it can run. But here’s a short list of what it can do:
- Show you the time
- Measure your heart rate, steps, distance traveled, calories and other physical activity stats
- Show your notifications and text messages
- Make calls
- Play music, podcasts, audiobooks
- Help you with navigation
- Record an ECG (in certain regions)
- Access Siri voice assistant
What is the newest Apple Watch?
The newest Apple Watch family is the Apple Watch Series 5, it was released on September 10, 2019.
How to check the battery percentage on Apple Watch?
To see how much battery is left on your Apple Watch, swipe up on the watch face. That will open Control Center, where the battery percentage will be shown. Alternatively, some watch faces for the Apple Watch have a complication that shows the battery percentage at all times.
How to download apps on Apple Watch?
To get apps on the Apple Watch, follow these steps:
- Press the Digital Crown on the side of the watch.
- From the home screen, tap on App Store (the blue icon with the A, just like on your iPhone).
- To select an app, you can scroll through featured apps using the Digital Crown or search for an app by name.
- When you’ve selected the app you want to download, tap on the price or Get.
- Confirm with a double press of the side button.
How to remove apps from Apple Watch?
To delete an app from the Apple Watch, do this:
- Press the Digital Crown on the side of the watch.
- You’ll see the icons of the apps you have on your watch, gently press and hold on the app you want to delete until the icons start to jiggle.
- Tap on the X on the app you want to delete.
- Confirm your choice by tapping Delete App.
How to screenshot on Apple Watch?
To take a screenshot on your Apple Watch, press the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time. If the screen flashes, that means the screenshot is saved in the Screenshots album in the Photos app on your iPhone.
If nothing happens then you might need to enable screenshots from your iPhone. Go to the Watch app > My Watch > General > scroll until you find Enable Screenshots and tap the toggle.
How many Apple Watches are there?
There are 6 generations of Apple Waches. The original Apple Watch was followed by Apple Watch Series 1, then 2 and so on until the current generation, Series 5. Each generation came in two display sizes, so overall there are 12 main Apple Watch models so far. When you add the models with different connectivity (GPS or GPS+Cellular), that number goes up to 18.
How to pay with Apple Watch?
To use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch first you have to set up a payment method through the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone. After that:
- Double press the side button of the Apple Watch.
- Swipe left or right if you want to use a card different from the default one.
- Bring the Apple Watch within a couple of inches of the contactless reader.
- Wait for the vibration that will signal a successful payment.
Are Apple Watches water-resistant?
The water resistance of Apple Watches depends on the model. Earlier models resist water splashes, rain and sweat but can’t be submerged. The Apple Watch Series 5 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters and can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in pools.
How to reset Apple Watch?
You can erase your Apple Watch either from your iPhone or directly from the watch itself. Here’s how you can do either:
Erasing your Apple Watch through your iPhone:
Unpairing the Apple Watch will reset it to its factory settings. But you can also reset it without an iPhone.
Resetting Apple Watch without an iPhone:
Resetting Apple Watch without an iPhone:
- Press the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch.
- Go to Settings (the gear icon).
- Tap on General.
- Tap on Reset.
- Tap on Erase All Contents and Settings.
- Tap Erase All to confirm.
How long does an Apple Watch battery last?
Apple rates the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 5 at 18 hours of mixed use and the always-on display turned on. However, our experience with the device shows that this is a conservative estimate.
The Apple Watch can last about a day and a half with always-on display on and about two full days with it off. As with every device, your experience may vary depending on how you use your Apple Watch.
How to clean Apple Watch?
You can clean your Apple Watch with a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. You can use that on sports bands or metal bands but not on leather or fabric bands.
The Apple Watch Series 5 can also be cleaned with warm water, but no soaps or other cleaning products. For drying or just a quick clean, you can use a soft, lint-free cloth.
When will the next Apple Watch come out?
The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be released in September 2020. Apple’s September Special Event should be held towards the end of the month and at it, the new iPhones and the new Apple Watch will be announced.
If you want to learn more about what new features the Series 6 might bring, check our Apple Watch Series 6: what can we expect article.
Where can I buy an Apple Watch?
You can buy an Apple Watch not only from Apple directly but also from all other major retailers:
- BestBuy
- Walmart
- Target
- B&H
- Verizon
- T-Mobile
- AT&T
- Sprint