Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?

Apple is notorious when it comes to removing items that you used to take for granted from the box. After all, this is the company that took away the charger that used to come with any smartphone, period.With the Apple Watch 8, it is a similar situation. Granted, the latter’s unboxing experience will differ much more so than the typical Apple product, purely because of the sheer number of possible case materials, bands etc.Regardless of the variation of the Apple Watch 8 you end up choosing, you will be getting the bare minimum - the Apple Watch 8 (in either stainless steel or aluminum), the first band that you chose to come along with your fancy watch and the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable.