Apple Watch 8: What's in the box?
Apple’s wearables really have come a long way. Eight generations in, and the Apple Watch 8 might be the closest we have ever been to perfection.
If you are in the market for a wearable and you are already deep within the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch 8 might seem like a natural choice, especially, if you are not willing to splurge on the Apple Watch Ultra. But what exactly will you be getting?
Apple is notorious when it comes to removing items that you used to take for granted from the box. After all, this is the company that took away the charger that used to come with any smartphone, period.
With the Apple Watch 8, it is a similar situation. Granted, the latter’s unboxing experience will differ much more so than the typical Apple product, purely because of the sheer number of possible case materials, bands etc.
While nothing quite beats the satisfaction of opening an Apple product, we have taken the liberty of spoiling the experience by giving you a peak (more like a stare, actually) inside the box. Proceed at your own peril.
What’s in the Apple Watch 8 Box?
- Apple Watch 8 Case
- Apple Watch Band
- Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable
- Paperwork
Regardless of the variation of the Apple Watch 8 you end up choosing, you will be getting the bare minimum - the Apple Watch 8 (in either stainless steel or aluminum), the first band that you chose to come along with your fancy watch and the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable.
What is not in the Apple Watch 8 Box?
- Charging Brick
- Travel pouch
You do get Apple’s magnetic charging cable, but good luck plugging it into a wall outlet. You will not be getting an adapter, so unless you plan on using a USB-C port forever, you will need to buy one separately. Luckily, we have a selection of Apple Watch chargers that can do the job.
Lastly, there is probably no need to mention that anything like a case, travel bag, screen protector is unlikely to make its way into the box of an Apple product anytime soon.
