Apple News+ boosts content offering with The Athletic and Wirecutter collaboration



In a recent announcement In a recent, Apple revealed a fresh collaboration with The Athletic and Wirecutter, adding their content to the Apple News app. Subscribers to News+ can now dive into The Athletic's sports coverage, while Wirecutter's product review articles are set to grace the News app for all users early next year.



Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, expressed his excitement about this new venture, especially highlighting The Athletic's stellar sports reporting and local coverage and saying that the company is “ so proud to now bring sports fans The Athletic in Apple News+ .”



The Athletic's content, covering all major sports leagues, is now available for Apple News+ subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Users can follow The Athletic channel directly and explore recommended stories in the Apple News Sports app.



Full access to The Athletic's content is seamlessly integrated into the News app as part of the Apple News+ subscription, priced at $12.99 per month in the US and also bundled in the Apple One Premier package.



As for Wirecutter's product reviews, they are scheduled to make their debut in the Apple News app early in 2024 for both free and paid users.



What is noteworthy is that these media outlets fall under The New York Times' umbrella. Interestingly, The New York Times withdrew its content from the News app over three years ago, citing a misalignment with its strategy of directly engaging with paying readers.