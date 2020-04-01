We'll be able to share from Apple Music to Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories
As reported by Neowin, a Portugese developer took to Twitter to announce that the iOS 13.4.5 beta allowed him to share music, albums and playlists to Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.
What you get there is album art, the song's title and artist, and a small Apple Music logo. The entire process takes just a few seconds and seems to work without a hinch, despite this running on developer beta software.
Saiu o primeiro beta do iOS 13.4.5! E agora você pode compartilhar músicas (além de álbuns e playlists) para as stories do Instagram e Facebook!! pic.twitter.com/hnYBuoV0Jt— Jota Melo (@Jota) March 31, 2020
To clarify, developer beta is pre-release software that's available only to developers who have signed up for it. It often contains new features and changes by Apple that haven't been completed yet, and may not even work. Once all the bugs are ironed out and each new feature is finalized, a version of iOS would become public and start rolling out to all the iPads and iPhones that support it.
It's not confirmed when the ability to share from Apple Music to Instagram and Facebook Stories will become available to all users, but we know it's going to come with a new iOS update soon. And taking into consideration the possible iPhone 9 (SE 2) launch sometime in late April, a new iOS update is likely to roll out around that time.