iOS Apple

We'll be able to share from Apple Music to Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 01, 2020, 3:34 AM
We'll be able to share from Apple Music to Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories
Sharing of content between apps has been a thing for quite some time, especially between music streaming and social media ones. But Apple Music fans haven't had the pleasure of being able to show the world which song they're rocking out to, via a Story post.

As reported by Neowin, a Portugese developer took to Twitter to announce that the iOS 13.4.5 beta allowed him to share music, albums and playlists to Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.

The video tweeted by the dev shows him playing a Taylor Swift song on Apple music. He then swipes up and taps the Share option, where among other apps is Instagram. When selected, an Instagram Story is automatically generated and shows up inside of the Instagram Stories editor.

What you get there is album art, the song's title and artist, and a small Apple Music logo. The entire process takes just a few seconds and seems to work without a hinch, despite this running on developer beta software.



To clarify, developer beta is pre-release software that's available only to developers who have signed up for it. It often contains new features and changes by Apple that haven't been completed yet, and may not even work. Once all the bugs are ironed out and each new feature is finalized, a version of iOS would become public and start rolling out to all the iPads and iPhones that support it.

It's not confirmed when the ability to share from Apple Music to Instagram and Facebook Stories will become available to all users, but we know it's going to come with a new iOS update soon. And taking into consideration the possible iPhone 9 (SE 2) launch sometime in late April, a new iOS update is likely to roll out around that time.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless