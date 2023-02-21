Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch discounted on Amazon
If you are looking to push the limits of what your iPad can do, odds are, you will be needing a couple of (costly) accessories. In fact, they are what makes the iPad even more expensive than it already is. Besides the almost non-negotiable Apple Pencil, a cover keyboard is the other big investment you will have to make in order to make the most out of your device and achieve that 2-in-1 fantasy.
Both models are compatible not only with the iPad Pro 11-inch (4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Generation), but also with the iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation). Additionally, each of them has unique selling points, which will appeal to different users.
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, which usually costs $179, is a more traditional cover case and is much lighter than the Apple Magic Keyboard. You will not be getting the best typing experience, nor the dedicated trackpad, but you will be able to use it in canvas mode, something the more expensive keyboard does not facilitate. In short, there is really no wrong choice.
Luckily, some of the ones offered by Apple are now seeing a rare discount on Amazon. Both the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch are on sale. The more premium Apple Magic Keyboard is seeing a price cut of 17%, while the more affordable Apple Smart Keyboard Folio - a more modest one of 6%.
The more expensive Apple Magic Keyboard, which normally retails for $299, delivers the best typing experience on an iPad and features a dedicated trackpad. It is also very sturdy and enables users to use their tablets as true 2-in-1 devices. The unique design facilitates a wide range of viewing angles, and incorporates an additional USB-C port for charging. The Apple Magic Keyboard comes in 2 colors - White and Black - both of which are discounted.
