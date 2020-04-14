Apple

Apple HomePod quietly moves from iOS to tvOS after recent update

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 14, 2020, 7:01 AM
Apple HomePod quietly moves from iOS to tvOS after recent update
Apple's HomePod smart speaker didn't enjoy adoption at the rates of Amazon's Echo or Google Home, mainly due to lacking in functionality and an initial price of $349 (now $299), but it still offered one major thing the alternatives couldn't hold up to.

In our hands-on review of the HomePod, we found its audio performance undeniably powerful, rich and sharp, crushing the competition in that department.

Now, it would appear that Apple's smart speaker has quietly been switched to running tvOS, from iOS. This was discovered by 9to5Mac via analyzing the HomePod's latest available firmware.

Although at its core, it's essentially the same software, namely iOS, each variation, such as watchOS, tvOS, iPadOS, features exclusive tweaks to support the device they're meant for. Most noticeably, they have minor or major interface differences, with a lot more changes in the background.

It's noted by 9to5Mac that iOS is designed for devices running on an internal battery, rather than being always plugged in like the Apple TV or HomePod are, for example. Both Apple TV and HomePod operate as a home hub for HomeKit, being devices meant to always stay plugged in and at home, and sharing tvOS code between the two is likely saving Apple additional work.

The firmware change may also be meant to adopt new functionality that could be present on a future device. Apple is reportedly going to release a cheaper, smaller HomePod later in 2020, in an attempt to compete with Amazon and Google more directly.

The Cupertino company is also working towards including additional music services, with Apple Music initially being exclusive to the HomePod. Siri improvements are also expected, with a focus on increasing its smart home functionality.

Earlier this year, Apple quietly acquired an AI firm that specializes in on-device AI technology, meaning that machine learning and image recognition features, among others, can be feasible without the need for connecting to the internet. We're yet to see whether that move was made in an effort to improve Siri across all devices, including HomePod.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless