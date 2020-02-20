Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are cheaper than ever

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 20, 2020, 9:37 AM
The Beats Solo Pro are Apple's most recent wireless noise-canceling headphones and, as expected, they aren't that cheap. Although they're cheaper than similar premium noise-canceling headphones made by Bose and Sony, you'll generally be better off getting the competition's products when they're discounted.

Since the Beats Solo Pro are not even six months old, they are rarely on sale. Luckily, we've spotted a good deal for you if you're considering Apple's headphones over the competition. However, don't expect to get a big discount, but be happy that you won't be paying the full $300 price that Apple is asking.

For a limited time, Amazon offers a $50 discount on the Beats Solo Pro, and you can even choose from six available colors: Black, Gray, Red, Dark Blue, Ivory, and Light Blue. These headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices, but you'll probably want to pair them with an iPhone.

According to Beats, the Solo Pro should provide up to 22 hours of listening time, but if you disable the noise-canceling stuff and transparency feature, you'll be able to get up to 40 hours. Also, the headphones should offer around 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge when the battery is low.

