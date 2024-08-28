Android phones sell more for less as shipments grow 9x faster than iPhones

Android phone





The renowned research firm predicts that global smartphone shipments will be 1.23 billion units in 2024, a healthy grwoth of 5.8% compared to last year's shipments. The International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker recorded a whopping 12% growth in the first quarter when the Galaxy S25 series was released, and a 9% increase in shipments year-on-year in the second quarter that ended in June.





The renewed optimism about smartphone sales comes hot on the heels of the first handsets with generative AI functions released by major brands. Those will notch a jawdropping 344% increase in shipments this year, according to IDC, and will have no less than 18% market share in their initial year of existence.





A lot is riding on the iPhone 16 series sales, too, as it will ship with Apple Intelligence for the first time, Apple's take on GenAI that is somewhat belated compared to Samsung, Google, Oppo that not only have flagships but midrange AI-powered phones now.





While AI phones are still expensive, the shipments growth is driven mainly by Android sales in China and emerging markets that are on the rise. In fact, the Android phone shipments will grow by more than 7% this year, which is nine times the Apple iPhone's sales increase forecast.





Nabila Popal, senior research director with IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, August '24











When it comes to actual profits from selling phones, however, Apple is still king. Its iPhones will command an average selling price of $982 this year, or probably more if it indeed raises the price tag of the When it comes to actual profits from selling phones, however, Apple is still king. Its iPhones will command an average selling price of $982 this year, or probably more if it indeed raises the price tag of the iPhone 16 Pro Android phones , on the other hand, sell for $281 as a global average, or three and a half times less than iPhones.