Android Google

Android 11 may finally remove the silly video size limit

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Dec 27, 2019, 8:39 AM
Android 11 may finally remove the silly video size limit
Have you ever had this happen to you: you record a long video on your phone, then go back to check it out and you discover it has been split in two or more clips? Or, worse but much more rare, the phone just stopped recording at some point? Well, you see, Android has a size limit on the videos it records — 4 GB is the absolute maximum. That's why our handsets have to work around this by cutting a long video into clips.

To put it in perspective, you need a bit more than 10 minutes of 4K video to hit that 4 GB threshold. So, it may have not been an issue for most users in their daily life, but if you are trying to record a long event like a sports match, a birthday present unpacking, or if you are dreaming of shooting short movies with your phone, it will rear its ugly head. If you want to, you can stitch the clips together via an app or by uploading them to your computer and using software of choice. But yeah, this takes will and time.

Well, this minor annoyance may be gone come Android 11. The folks over at XDA Developers have been doing what they do best — poking around Android code — and they've found an interesting line that supposedly addresses this very issue.

It's a commit in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) gerrit, which states that Android will use a 64 bit offset in mpeg4writer (as opposed to 32 bit previously). This should raise the limit "considerably", though no exact ceiling is given. In one test, Google was able to record a single 32 GB video without a hitch. In another, the phone's entire capacity was filled with a single video, not clipped at any point.

So, video buffs, rejoice! 4K is about to become that much more viable.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1259; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Xperia never had this limit. Old generations recorded until heat was too much, newer record until device has battery/storage.

posted on 2 hours ago

maherk
Reply

2. maherk

Posts: 7039; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

I know you are a Sony fan, but even the most hardcore Sony fanboys acknowledge the fact that Sony phones(I'm not sure about their 2019 flagships) almost never make it beyond the 5 mins mark, because the camera app will crash due to overheating.

posted on 1 hour ago

CDexterWard
Reply

3. CDexterWard

Posts: 117; Member since: Feb 05, 2018

I wondered if this was still a thing. Most of my videos lately are short enough now they don’t encroach 4gb. So a whole year more before this is fixed?

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
galaxy-s11-release-galaxy-buds-plus-fold-2
The day of the Galaxy S11 event leaked (again), launching alongside AirPods Pro killers
samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship
ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
oneplus-too-many-things-at-once-editorial
Is OnePlus trying to do too many things at once?

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless