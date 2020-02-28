An iPhone 11 survived a two-month underwater trip at Disney World
As MacRumors reported, a family’s trip to the popular Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida almost ended with a huge mishap. Lisa and Jacob Troyer reportedly took their daughter Sophie on a trip to the resort in October, which turned out to be the fun outing they had planned—that is, until Lisa dropped her new iPhone 11 into the Seven Seas Lagoon, near the park’s iconic Magic Kingdom.
Thankfully, though, the story eventually revealed its belated happy ending. Almost two months after the trip, the park employees were able to contact the family with news of the phone’s recovery. Even more incredible, the family received the lost handset and discovered that it was still functional!
The phone case had some sand and algae, but the device itself was fully functional, allowing them to recover their photos. The iPhone 11’s IP68 water resistance is only good for up to two meters and thirty minutes, but the phone somehow survived much harsher conditions for longer than seemed possible.
While this doesn’t change the fact that Apple won’t fix waterlogged phones under warranty, it does conjure some more faith in the iPhone family’s ability to withstand the unexpected parts of life. But to be safest, you’d probably be wise to enable automatic iCloud backup for photos.
2 Comments
2. maxapib473
Posts: 8; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 1 hour ago 0
1. androapplephone
Posts: 56; Member since: Oct 04, 2011
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):