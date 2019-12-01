Amazon's Cyber Monday is upon us with a fine Samsung Galaxy Buds discount





The Galaxy Buds were part of Samsung's freebie package that was offered to those buying one of its Galaxy S10 flagships, and they became quite rare at the time due to the company running out of stock.





No wonder, given the up to six hours of battery life, the copious amount of functions, and the Reverse Wireless Charging you can do on the Buds with its S10 and Note 10 series. Called PowerShare in Samsung's case, the technology can output up to 4.5W which is commendable as far as reverse charging goes. If you charge phones with a phone, that is, then it would be almost as fast as Apple's stock charger in the iPhone 11 box (see what we did here?).





Needless to say, Samsung's PowerShare arrangement seems good for what it says on the tin - emergency situations when charging speeds and efficiency won't be that much of a concern, compared to pouring some much-needed juice into our irreplaceable accessories.





Still, when you find them at a promo discount that Amazon now offers, the Galaxy Buds are are a great set of hearables for the price.






