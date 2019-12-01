Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Amazon's Cyber Monday is upon us with a fine Samsung Galaxy Buds discount

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 01, 2019, 9:35 AM
Black Friday is barely in the rearview mirror, but Cyber Monday is already upon us, it seems, as Amazon is in for a repeat on one of the best true wireless earphone deals this side of Best Buy's Black Friday doorbusters for the Jabra set.

The Galaxy Buds were part of Samsung's freebie package that was offered to those buying one of its Galaxy S10 flagships, and they became quite rare at the time due to the company running out of stock.

No wonder, given the up to six hours of battery life, the copious amount of functions, and the Reverse Wireless Charging you can do on the Buds with its S10 and Note 10 series. Called PowerShare in Samsung's case, the technology can output up to 4.5W which is commendable as far as reverse charging goes. If you charge phones with a phone, that is, then it would be almost as fast as Apple's stock charger in the iPhone 11 box (see what we did here?).

Needless to say, Samsung's PowerShare arrangement seems good for what it says on the tin - emergency situations when charging speeds and efficiency won't be that much of a concern, compared to pouring some much-needed juice into our irreplaceable accessories. 

Still, when you find them at a promo discount that Amazon now offers, the Galaxy Buds are are a great set of hearables for the price. Knock 20%+ off the retail price with the link below, in a repeat of a previous $99 deal for Samsung's most desired S10 series accessory.

 

