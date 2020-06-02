Amazon Coronavirus

Amazon will reportedly hold a multi-day sales event in June with steep discounts

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 02, 2020, 6:54 PM
Amazon will reportedly hold a multi-day sales event in June with steep discounts
A new CNBC report suggests that Amazon will be hosting a summer sale on June 22 that will last seven to ten days.

The event, which is apparently being called the “Biggest Sale in the Sky,” is not a Prime Day substitute.

The Prime Day will still reportedly take place, but at a later date, sometime in September.

Amazon has seemingly started contacting sellers regarding a 'Fashion Summer Sale Event,' which implies its scope might be limited to fashion, beauty, and home. But then again, if it's the “Biggest Sale in the Sky,” it should logically include all categories. Participation will presumably be by invitation only.  Amazon was inundated with demand for essentials such as hand sanitizer when the coronavirus crept up. As a result, household items and medical goods became a priority. This caused duress for sellers who dealt in goods outside of those categories.

Consequentially, they protested restrictions placed by Amazon. It's believed 53 percent of the company's sellers were affected. 

Amazon's summer sale could be a win-win for itself, sellers, and consumers


With the rumored upcoming sale, sellers will get a chance to clear their inventories. Amazon will likewise get a chance to boost consumer engagement across non-essential categories ahead of the Prime Day. 

Per the report, Amazon wants sellers to submit discounts of at least 30 percent by tomorrow. The company is also supposedly finalizing the landing page.

It is not clear yet if the sale is only from Prime Day members. However, if Prime Day is still going to happen, it is likely that the summer sale will be open to everyone.

Amazon's operations have been slowly returning to normalcy. The summer sale would give the e-commerce company a chance to win back consumers who shifted to other outlets during the pandemic because of longer shipping times and product shortages.

There is also a threat that if Amazon doesn't hold an event in lieu of the Prime Day, competitors would scoop up the opportunity to capture an audience that has grown accustomed to Amazon's summer sale.

The company is reportedly on the precipice of losing market share. Stats already show that rivals Target and Walmart witnessed a double-digit increase in sales during the last quarter.
A good old sale is surely what it needs to rev up demand and inform customers that it's business as usual again.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II goes up for pre-order for real: here's everything you need to know
Popular stories
Phones with fastest wireless charging
Popular stories
Fastest charging phones
Popular stories
PhoneArena Battery Test Results

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless