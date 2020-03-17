The Alxum 120W 10-port USB charging station is here to charge all your devices at once

Advertorial by Alxum: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!

Which USB port you’d use depends largely on what cables and device you have available (there are no USB cables included with the charging station). The charging station is compatible with the newest smartphones, for example:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS and XS Max

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S10e, S10, S10+, Note 10+

LG V50, G8

Pixel 4, 4XL, 3a, 3a XL

iPad Mini, Huawei P30, Mate 30, Sony Xperia 1, Kindle, wireless headphones, tablets, power banks, and other electronic devices





For optimal charging performance, it’s best to use cables certified for the appropriate voltage and amperage. The Alxum USB charging station comes with integrated security features that will keep your devices safe. It has integrated surge protection and will prevent the devices from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage and short circuits.



Additionally, the charging station will auto-detect how much power each device requires and supply it with it, so that the charging process is always at optimum levels.



You can also quickly check if something is charging by glancing at the LED light in the corner of the station.



As you might imagine, with so many ports, there's a danger of the charging station turning into a nest of cables. Luckily, it comes with 11 divider plates, 5 taller ones for bigger devices like tablets and 6 shorter ones for smartphones. You can put as many of them as you want in the slots on top of the charging station and arrange them as you please.

These days it seems everything we carry around with us has a battery that needs to be charged: phones, tablets, watches, e-readers. For one person, the situation is manageable, but gather a few people in one place and suddenly you need an army of chargers to satisfy their needs.But there’s a more elegant solution, one that doesn’t involve a bunch of adapters and a web of cables. USB charging stations like Alxum’s 120W 10-Port one are a great option for places that have a high demand for charging ports.The Alxum charging station can be used in all sorts of environments. At home, the whole family can charge their devices without constantly looking for empty power sockets. In the office, coworkers can easily charge both their own devices and company-issued ones, all at one place.Places that have waiting rooms, like hospitals or government offices, can also greatly benefit from having a charging station like that.The Alxum USB charging station can be used without a problem with all modern phones and tablets. The station has 9 USB Type A ports and one USB Type-C port. Two of the Type A ports support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.