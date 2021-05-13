Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Accessories Apple

User tracks package with AirTag all across the UK

Victor Hristov
By Victor Hristov
May 13, 2021, 9:45 AM
User tracks package with AirTag all across the UK
A user has placed an AirTag inside a package they sent to a friend and tracked it successfully as it traveled all across the United Kingdom. This basically means that there was an iPhone nearby to help pin-point the location at every step of the journey and is just one more confirmation about the power of Apple's Find My network.

Apple officially says that an AirTag is meant to help you find your lost items like keys for example, but this latest AirTag journey with the postal service shows that with a bit of technical knowledge, you can also track an item as it moves. Now, don't imagine a movie action scene where the hero tracks a car speeding at 60mph in real time, but still tracking an item's location with AirTags every minute or so is definitely possible.

Interestingly, this is actually the second time we hear about something of this scale as previously a YouTuber in the Netherlands managed to track a different package with an AirTag in it as it traveled with Dutch postal services.

Back to the UK story, the user, Intego's Kirk McElhearn was able to locate the AirTag first at a local sorting station, and then track it on its way in a delivery truck to a mail center, then a sorting center, and finally at a friend's house. Once the package with the AirTag arrived at its destination, it doesn't seem to have notified the receiver in any way, even after days of the AirTag staying idle at their home:

After the AirTag was delivered, my friend left the envelope on a table in his house. He has an iPhone, so I expected him to be notified of the presence of the AirTag after a while. According to Apple, anyone who is in the presence of an AirTag that has been separated from its owner for three days will get an alert on their iPhone. They are supposed to get an "AirTag Found Moving With You" message. It's possible that this alert only displays when the person is actually moving with the AirTag, but that seems somewhat limiting; imagine that you leave an AirTag in someone's bag at their home, but they don't take the bag with them right away. Should it take another three days for them to get an alert? Apple isn't clear enough about the way to prevent AirTags from being used by stalkers.

This raises all sorts of questions. Since an AirTag is so tiny and it's easy for someone to slip one in your backpack or purse without you noticing, Apple has built in protections so that people cannot covertly track your location, but it's not certain how actually helpful those protections really are.


Apple says that "if someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your stuff, your iPhone will notice it’s traveling with you and send you an alert. After a while, if you still haven’t found it, the AirTag will start playing a sound to let you know it’s there." It then continues to clarify that "if you happen to be with a friend who has an AirTag, or on a train with a whole bunch of people with AirTag, don’t worry. These alerts are triggered only when an AirTag is separated from its owner."

Notice that Apple says that an AirTag will only notify you if "it's traveling with you", but does not say anything about a case as explained above where an AirTag arrives with a package via the post and stays at your place after that. And the fact that the friend who got the package never heard any signal that would help them identify they are being tracked is worrisome.

You can read the whole story about the journey of the AirTag across the UK and how it successfully reported its location every step of the way at the Mac Security Blog over at Intego.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare
by Victor Hristov,  1
Apple AirTags are a potential privacy nightmare
Apple AirTags deals: where you can buy AirTags right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple AirTags deals: where you can buy AirTags right now
Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Older edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet goes on an incredible fire sale in 'like-new' condition
HMD brings the classic Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone to the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
HMD brings the classic Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone to the US
How to change Apple AirTag battery
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How to change Apple AirTag battery
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 now receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.1 update

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple AirTags review: the good, the bad, and the tiny
Popular stories
PSA: your phone is not waterproof and won't be water resistant forever
Popular stories
Check out these renders of Huawei's first 2021 5G flagship phone line
Popular stories
Asus Zenfone 8 review: Just the right size

Popular stories

Popular stories
Did you know that your Apple iPhone can do this?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
Popular stories
Apple appears ready to save diabetics large sums of money and plenty of pain
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will reportedly share the same release date as S21 FE

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless