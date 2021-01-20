Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
AT&T Wireless service 5G

AT&T's 5G network was the fastest in the United States for the second year in a row

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 20, 2021, 3:44 PM
AT&amp;T's 5G network was the fastest in the United States for the second year in a row
Ookla, the web service that offers free analysis of internet access performance metrics, revealed that for the second year in a row, AT&T has the fastest 5G network in the United States. AT&T 5G network speeds beat the other two major carriers in the country that offer 5G services in the last quarter of 2020, at least according to the latest results from Ookla Speedtest.

AT&T issued an official statement earlier this week pointing out that Ookla speed results don't come from a lab, and that's 100% accurate according to the company. The results published by Ookla are based on millions of customers testing speeds daily across the US on the company's Speedtest app.

Apart from being the fastest 5G network in Q4 2020, AT&T's wireless network is also the fastest for the second year consecutively. This is based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data of average download speeds for each quarter of 2019 and 2020.

Currently, AT&T's 5G network covers more than 14,000 cities and towns in the United States. Also, the carrier plans to further expand the availability of its new AT&T 5G+ technologies beyond the 38 cities that currently benefit from these services.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review
Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless