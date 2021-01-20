AT&T's 5G network was the fastest in the United States for the second year in a row

Ookla, the web service that offers free analysis of internet access performance metrics, revealed that for the second year in a row, AT&T
has the fastest 5G network in the United States. AT&T 5G
network speeds beat the other two major carriers in the country that offer 5G services in the last quarter of 2020, at least according to the latest results from Ookla Speedtest.
AT&T issued an official statement
earlier this week pointing out that Ookla speed results don't come from a lab, and that's 100% accurate according to the company. The results published by Ookla are based on millions of customers testing speeds daily across the US on the company's Speedtest app.
Apart from being the fastest 5G network in Q4 2020, AT&T's wireless network is also the fastest for the second year consecutively. This is based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data of average download speeds for each quarter of 2019 and 2020.
Currently, AT&T's 5G network covers more than 14,000 cities and towns in the United States. Also, the carrier plans to further expand the availability of its new AT&T 5G+ technologies beyond the 38 cities that currently benefit from these services.